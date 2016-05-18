BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
May 18 Bank Fuer Tirol Und Vorarlberg Ag
* Q1 net interest income fell from 44.0 million euros to 38.9 million euros ($43.84 million)
* Q1 result after tax down from 32.5 million euros to 26.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.