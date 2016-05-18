BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
May 18 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Ag
* Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: memorandum of understanding signed for Heta debt securities - positive non-recurring effect of approximately 132 milpbbglion euros ($148.66 million)expected in event of successful implementation
* Says Heta offer would result in a non-recurring pre-tax gain of 132 million euros for pbb group, expected to be recognised in 2016
* In march 2016, pbb anticipated slightly lower consolidated profit before taxes (in accordance with IFRS) for 2016, compared to very good figure of 195 million euros for previous year
* Expectation already incorporated moderate reversals of loan loss provisions on claims against Heta in amount of around 10 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros)
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.