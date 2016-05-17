BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 (Reuters) -
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals considering disposal Of Obagi Medical Products Inc, dermatology company it acquired in 2013, as well as Provenge - Bloomberg
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals may sell drugs acquired from Marathon Pharmaceuticals last year - Bloomberg citing source
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals divestitures could raise as much as $1 billion and attract other drugmakers with an interest in those areas - Bloomberg Source: (bloom.bg/1WBHJIN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016