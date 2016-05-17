BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Hongli Clean Energy Technologies Corp
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Has experienced a delay in completing information necessary for inclusion in form 10-q for period ended March 31, 2016. Source text (1.usa.gov/23WvVQ7) Further company coverage:
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016