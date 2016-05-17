May 17 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Entered into a credit agreement with Citizens Business Capital

* Citizens agreement provides for a $30.0 million asset-based revolving credit loan facility

* Agreement provides for an accordion feature for up to an additional $10.0 million

* Citizens agreement matures on may 12, 2019