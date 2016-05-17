BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Entered into a credit agreement with Citizens Business Capital
* Citizens agreement provides for a $30.0 million asset-based revolving credit loan facility
* Agreement provides for an accordion feature for up to an additional $10.0 million
* Citizens agreement matures on may 12, 2019
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016