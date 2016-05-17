BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Monsanto Co
* Forage Genetics International (FGI) and Monsanto announce alfalfa commercial and research agreements to support innovation for alfalfa growers
* Monsanto received a one-time upfront licensing fee of $210 million for these rights
* Plans to invest in and evaluate applicability of novel trait technologies for different cropping systems including alfalfa
* FGI has acquired all of commercial rights from parties' existing alfalfa research collaboration
* Monsanto plans to invest in and evaluate applicability of novel trait technologies for different cropping systems including alfalfa
* Monsanto has licensed to FGI certain intellectual property relating to its alfalfa traits and technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016