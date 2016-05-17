BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones
May 17 Transcanada Corp
Transcanada announces early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for anticipated Columbia Pipeline Group acquisition
Hart-Scott-Rodino Act was terminated early by United States Federal Trade Commission on May 17, 2016
Transcanada and Columbia anticipate that closing of transaction will be effective by July 1, 2016.
Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016