BRIEF-Groothandelsgebouwen says takeover talks with potential bidder have ended
* TAKOVER TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BIDDER ON CO'S SHARES AND CERTIFICATES ENDED
May 17 Cardero Resource Corp
* Cardero applies to list on TSX venture exchange
* Says assuming that application is successful, company will voluntarily de-list from TSX
* "Assuming that application is successful, company will voluntarily de-list from TSX"
* Delta Technology Holdings Ltd - currently delta has nearly released its full production capacity, but still cannot meet market demand