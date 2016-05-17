BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 U.S. Department Of Labor On Ongoing Labor Dispute Involving Verizon Workers :
* Statement of U.S. Labor secretary Thomas E. Perez on the ongoing labor dispute involving Verizon workers
* Parties agreed during these talks they will make no public statements, nor will the federal officials involved
* Parties involved agreed to assist in ongoing contract negotiations
* Discussions to continue in Washington this week under auspices of departmentFurther company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016