BRIEF-Groothandelsgebouwen says takeover talks with potential bidder have ended
* TAKOVER TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BIDDER ON CO'S SHARES AND CERTIFICATES ENDED
May 17 (Reuters) -
* Goldman Sachs Asset Management reviewing options including sale or management buyout for its Australian equities business- Bloomberg, citing source
* Goldman Sachs Asset Management is considering exiting its Australian equities business- Bloomberg, citing source
Source (bloom.bg/1TmsXBz) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Delta Technology Holdings Ltd - currently delta has nearly released its full production capacity, but still cannot meet market demand