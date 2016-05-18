BRIEF-Chemocentryx says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treating patients with C3G
* Says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treatment of debilitating kidney disease C3 glomerulopathy
May 18 Medigene AG :
* Commissions EUFETS for cell production process for first own TCR studies
* EUFETS will set up cell production together with Medigene for supplying company's planned phase I/II TCR studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treatment of debilitating kidney disease C3 glomerulopathy
* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets