May 18 Dexia SA :

* Q1 net loss group share EUR 55 million ($62.05 million) 2016

* Common equity Tier 1 ratio is at 14.6%

* Q1 total balance sheet is at EUR 237.5 billion, up EUR 7.3 billion over the quarter

* Q1 recurring net loss is EUR 90 million marked by the weight of contributions and levies (loss of EUR 72 million), applying the IFRIC 21 accounting standard

* Continues its efforts to reduce its asset portfolios, down EUR 3.8 billion over the quarter