IC Group A/S

* Q3 2015/16 EBIT 87 million Danish crowns ($13.20 million)versus 65 million crowns year ago

* Q3 2015/16 revenue 710 million crowns versus 719 million crowns year ago

* Outlook for financial year 2015/16 has been changed

* As a consequence of the lower than expected revenue growth, we expect the consolidated operating profit to be realized with an ebit margin of approx. 9 percent in 2015/16

* Expects consolidated revenue for 2015/16 at same level as last year

