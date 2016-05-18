May 18 Viking Line Abp :

* Q1 sales 106.9 million euros ($120.59 million) versus 105.0 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating loss 11.6 million euros versus loss 9.8 million euros year ago

* Says assessment is that operating income will be somewhat lower in 2016 than in 2015 as a consequence of a larger number of vessel dry-dockings Source text for Eikon:

