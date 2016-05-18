BRIEF-Anges MG says exercise of options
* Says 9,000 units of its 29th series options were exercised to 900,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 23
May 18 Biotie Therapies Corp :
* Says to delist its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) from the NASDAQ Global Select Market
* Will deliver written notice to NASDAQ US of its intention to delist
* Shares will remain listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

* STARTS PHASE I TRIAL OF KAND567