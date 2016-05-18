BRIEF-Chemocentryx says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treating patients with C3G
* Says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treatment of debilitating kidney disease C3 glomerulopathy
May 18 Astrazeneca Plc
* Provides top-line results from Lynparza gold trial in advanced gastric cancer
* Lynparza (olaparib) in combination with paclitaxel chemotherapy, compared with paclitaxel chemotherapy alone, did not meet primary endpoint of overall survival (os) in phase III gold trial
* Remain confident in Lynparza's clinical activity in a range of tumour types
* Full evaluation of data is ongoing and results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting
* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets