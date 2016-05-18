BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
May 18 Countryside Properties Plc
* Unaudited results for half year ended 31 March 2016
* Sales rate of 0.79 (HY 2015: 0.81) from 37 sales outlets (HY 2015: 27 sales outlets)
* Group private forward order book of £205.3m, up 4 pct (HY 2015: £196.7m)
* Adjusted operating profit for housebuilding: £27.7m (HY15: £19.0m) up 46 pct
* Adjusted operating profit for partnerships: £23.1m (HY15: £16.3m) up 42 pct in half year
* Remain on track to deliver medium-term plans of 3,600 completions, 17 pct adjusted operating margin and 28 pct return on capital employed by 2018
* Well placed to deliver 2016 full year expectations across all areas of group - chairman
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.