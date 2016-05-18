BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Ubm Plc :
* REG-UBM Plc: AGM trading update
* Has performed in line with management expectations and outlook for full year is unchanged
* Pr newswire performed in line with expectations during period
* During period UBM paid £17.5m to axio data group holdings to settle warranty claim in relation to sale of Delta businesses in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO