BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 John Menzies Plc :
* Iain Napier, chairman, has informed company of his wish to retire, in line with reduction of his other plc responsibilities
* Naiper will therefore step down following conclusion of annual general meeting to be held on 20 may 2016
* Dermot Jenkinson, currently a non-executive director of group, will become interim chairman
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO