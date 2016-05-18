May 18 Nanoco Group Plc :

* Chairman, Tony Clinch, has resigned as a director after six years on company's board

* Chris Richards, who joined Nanoco's board as a non-executive director in november 2015, has been appointed chairman

* Above board changes are taking place with immediate effect