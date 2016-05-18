BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Nanoco Group Plc :
* Chairman, Tony Clinch, has resigned as a director after six years on company's board
* Chris Richards, who joined Nanoco's board as a non-executive director in november 2015, has been appointed chairman
* Above board changes are taking place with immediate effect
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO