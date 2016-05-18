BRIEF-Chemocentryx says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treating patients with C3G
* Says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treatment of debilitating kidney disease C3 glomerulopathy
May 18 Skyepharma Plc :
* Board continues to expect strong growth in revenues for full year 2016 compared with 2015
* Overall trading performance to end of April has been good Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treatment of debilitating kidney disease C3 glomerulopathy
* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets