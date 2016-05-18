BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
May 18 NN Group NV :
* NN Group acquires Notus Financial Advisors in Poland
* The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the capital position and operating result of NN Group and will be funded by Nationale-Nederlanden Poland Source text: bit.ly/23WQVWP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.