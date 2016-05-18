BRIEF-Chemocentryx says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treating patients with C3G
* Says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treatment of debilitating kidney disease C3 glomerulopathy
May 18 Addlife AB :
* Net sales in Q4 rose by 59 percent to 452.7 million Swedish crowns ($54.7 million)
* EBITA rose by 22 percent in Q4 to 35.1 million crowns
* Proposes that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year.
($1 = 8.2698 Swedish crowns)
* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets