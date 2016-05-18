BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Starbreeze AB :
* Q1 net sales 40.8 million Swedish crowns ($4.93 million) versus 47.7 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss 4.2 million crowns versus profit 14.0 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2688 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months