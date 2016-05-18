BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited
May 18 Thin Film Electronics ASA :
* Announces partnership with Hopsy, US local craft beer marketplace and beer delivery service
* Parties to collaborate to integrate Thinfilm's NFC OpenSense technology into variety of locally produced craft beers across United States
* Says the wireless NFC tags will enable microbreweries to engage with consumers, educate customers, and differentiate their respective brands

* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months