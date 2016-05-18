BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Forever Entertainment SA (FE) :
* Signs a deal with Microsoft on May 17 which will provide the company with developer tools and will enable to release the 'Timberman' game on Xbox ONE
* The game's debut on the console is planned in H2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months