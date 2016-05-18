BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
May 18 Dios Fastigheter AB :
* Diös participates in new issue by Nya SFF
* Its share of issue amounts to 441 million Swedish crowns ($53.27 million), with a two-year maturity and a floating rate coupon of 3 month STIBOR + 0.95 percent
* Nya SFF issued bonds totalling 4.6 billion crowns with a duration between two and five years, at both fixed and floating interest rates
* In January, Diös Fastigheter together with Fabege, Wihlborgs, Platzer and Catena launched a joint MTN programme totalling 8.00 billion crowns through the newly established finance company Nya Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering AB (Nya SFF)
($1 = 8.2791 Swedish crowns)
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.