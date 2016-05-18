BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Istanbul Stock Exchange:
* Decides to delist Mert Gida Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS due to company has lost its entire capital in Dec. 31, 2015 financial statement and this continued in financial statement dated on March 31, 2016
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months