BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
May 18 Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland AG :
* Memorandum of understanding signed for Heta debt securities
* Positive non-recurring effect of 130-140 million euros expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.