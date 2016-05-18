May 18 Microsoft Corp :
* To sell entry-level feature phone assets to fih mobile, a
subsidiary of hon hai /foxconn technology group, and hmd global,
oy for $350 million
* As part of deal, fih mobile ltd. Will also acquire
microsoft mobile vietnam - company's hanoi, vietnam ,
manufacturing facility
* Transaction is expected to close in second half of 2016,
subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions
* To continue to develop windows 10 mobile and support lumia
phones such as lumia 650, lumia 950, lumia 950 xl, and phones
from oem partners
