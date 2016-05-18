May 18 Nice-systems Ltd :

* Nice acquires incontact; transaction values incontact at approximately $940 million

* Deal includes repayment of incontact's outstanding convertible debt and excluding incontact cash on hand

* Nice plans to finance acquisition with cash on hand as well as debt of up to $475 million

* Company expects acquisition be accretive to earnings on a non gaap basis in 2017