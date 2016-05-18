May 18 Staples Inc

* North American stores and online sales for Q1 of 2016 were $2.2 billion, a decrease of five percent

* Total company sales for Q1 of 2016 were $5.1 billion, a decrease of three percent

* Q1 North American stores and online comparable store sales decreased four percent

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17 excluding items

* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11 to $0.13

* For full year 2016, company expects to generate approximately $600 million of free cash flow excluding items

* Company plans to close at least 50 stores in North America in 2016

* For Q2 of 2016, company expects sales to decrease versus Q2 of 2015

* Earnings guidance excludes costs related to company's proposed acquisition of Office Depot and costs related to deal breakup

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $5.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $4.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 2016 results on a GAAP basis include pre-tax charges of $66 million

* Q1 2016 results also include $32 million charge related to pending sale of company's print solutions business

