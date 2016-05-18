BRIEF-Flir Systems appoints James Cannon as CEO
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO
May 18 Domenomania.Pl SA :
* Aleksander Chomicz raises stake in company to 16.5 percent from 9.76 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO
* AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson at JPM conference - still optimistic about the prospect of corporate tax reform Further company coverage: