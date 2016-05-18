May 18 Foresight Energy LP

* FELLC, Foresight Energy Finance Corp again extended term of existing forbearance agreement entered into on December 18, 2015

* As a result of extension, forbearance period runs through May 20, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1rTrr0O )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)