BRIEF-DE&T signs contract worth 5.69 bln won
* Says it signed a 5.69 billion won contract to provide display manufacturing equipment
May 18 Pennant International Group Plc
* Christopher Powell has stepped down as chairman of company with immediate effect
* Simon Moore has been appointed independent non-executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed a 5.69 billion won contract to provide display manufacturing equipment
* Paytm Payments Bank to open 31 branches in first year (Adds details on bank, context)