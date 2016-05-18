May 18 Kiler REIT :

* Kiler REIT and Biskon Yapi joint venture buys land in Istanbul for 77.5 million lira ($26.01 million) from Iller Bankasi

* Kiler REIT to have 99 percent and Biskon Yapi to have 1 percent ownership of the land

($1 = 2.9795 liras)