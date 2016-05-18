BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait issues $750 mln senior unsecured bonds
* $750 million bonds issue is part of upto $3 billion global mid-term bonds issue program
May 18 Kiler REIT :
* Kiler REIT and Biskon Yapi joint venture buys land in Istanbul for 77.5 million lira ($26.01 million) from Iller Bankasi
* Kiler REIT to have 99 percent and Biskon Yapi to have 1 percent ownership of the land
($1 = 2.9795 liras)
May 23 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended on Tuesday that Taubman Centers Inc's shareholders vote for two directors nominated by a real estate activist hedge fund to the shopping mall operator's board.