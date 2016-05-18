Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
May 18 Plaza Centers NV :
* Q1 like-for-like portfolio occupancy up almost 2% to 95.92%, compared to 94% in q1 2015.
* Disposals to total value of circa eur 120 million have been undertaken by company on or since 31 march 2016.
* Yitshak Elias has stepped down as chief financial officer for personal reasons
* Eitan Farkas, plaza's chief controller, will take on responsibilities of position as finance director. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.