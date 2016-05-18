BRIEF-Flir Systems appoints James Cannon as CEO
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO
May 18 Nokia Corp :
* Nokia and MTS Group have signed a collaboration agreement that will create a strategic path to the realization of 5G technology and the management of the ever-growing demands of connected people and devices
* The companies will deploy a test network during an international sports event in Russia in 2018 Source text: nokia.ly/1THgypb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson at JPM conference - still optimistic about the prospect of corporate tax reform Further company coverage: