BRIEF-Flir Systems appoints James Cannon as CEO
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO
May 18 Despec Bilgisayar Pazarlama ve Ticaret AS :
* Appoints Emrah Kucukgirgin as general manager, replacing Oguz Gulmen
* AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson at JPM conference - still optimistic about the prospect of corporate tax reform