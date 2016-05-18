BRIEF-Delivery Hero CEO reiterates ready for possible IPO
* Delivery Hero CEO reiterates that prepared for possible IPO if feels it is the right time, no further comment
May 18 Ict Automatisering NV :
* ICT Group and Stichting HIV Monitoring signing a contract for the replacement of SHM's Existing data entry system Source text: bit.ly/1THmbUm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Delivery Hero CEO reiterates that prepared for possible IPO if feels it is the right time, no further comment
NEW DELHI, May 23 Apple Inc wants to expand its contract manufacturer's facility in the southern Indian tech hub of Bengaluru, a federal minister said on Tuesday, as the iPhone maker seeks a bigger share in one of the world's biggest smartphone markets.