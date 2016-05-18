BRIEF-Flir Systems appoints James Cannon as CEO
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO
May 18 Infineon Technologies AG
* Expands management board to four positon from three
* Effective from july 1, 2016 jochen hanebeck, currently division president automotive, is appointed as member of the board for the newly introduced operations department
* Helmut gassel is appointed as member of the board for strategy development, sales & marketing and regions
* Arunjai Mittal, board member for these departments to leave infineon due to family reasons effective september 30, 2016
* Peter schiefer, currently head of operations, will become division president automotive
* Peter schiefer, currently head of operations, will become division president automotive

* Peter wawer to become divisionpresident industrial power control
* AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson at JPM conference - still optimistic about the prospect of corporate tax reform