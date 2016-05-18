May 18 Infineon Technologies AG

* Expands management board to four positon from three

* Effective from july 1, 2016 jochen hanebeck, currently division president automotive, is appointed as member of the board for the newly introduced operations department

* Helmut gassel is appointed as member of the board for strategy development, sales & marketing and regions

* Arunjai Mittal, board member for these departments to leave infineon due to family reasons effective september 30, 2016

* Peter schiefer, currently head of operations, will become division president automotive

* Peter wawer to become divisionpresident industrial power control Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)