BRIEF-Spotlight Innovation appoints John Krohn interim CEO
May 18 Oryzon Genomics SA :
* Says its collaboration with Roche on basic research and development related to ORY-1001 is extended until March 2017
* CLJI worldwide trial enrolls first patient in clinical study evaluating the performance of viblok as a barrier for herpes simplex virus transmission in men and women Source text for Eikon: