BRIEF-CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 pct stake by Aceville in Flipkart
* CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 percent stake by Aceville in Flipkart Further company coverage:
May 18 Columbia Pipeline Group
* Assuming required approval of CPG stockholders, co, transcanada expect that closing of merger will be effective by July 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 percent stake by Aceville in Flipkart Further company coverage:
* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets