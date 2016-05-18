Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
May 18 Andersons Inc
* The Andersons rejects unsolicited proposal from HC2
* Rejected two non-binding, highly conditional, unsolicited proposals from HC2 Holdings, Inc.
* "HC2's claim that Andersons did not substantively respond to its $37 per share offer" is false
* Deutsche Bank is acting as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis is acting as legal advisor to Andersons.
* "believe HC2's proposals ignore our value and prospects as a standalone entity"
* "HC2's letter dated May 17, 2016 contained numerous inaccuracies and misleading statements" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.