May 18 Andersons Inc

* The Andersons rejects unsolicited proposal from HC2

* Rejected two non-binding, highly conditional, unsolicited proposals from HC2 Holdings, Inc.

* "HC2's claim that Andersons did not substantively respond to its $37 per share offer" is false

* Deutsche Bank is acting as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis is acting as legal advisor to Andersons.

* "believe HC2's proposals ignore our value and prospects as a standalone entity"

"HC2's letter dated May 17, 2016 contained numerous inaccuracies and misleading statements"