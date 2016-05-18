Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
May 18 Seventy Seven Energy Inc
* Seventy seven energy says elected not to make an interest payment of $21.5 million, due may 15, on 6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2019
* Says election to defer interest payment does not constitute an event of default Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.