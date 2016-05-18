Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
May 18 (Reuters)
* Vikram Pandit and Atairos group create new financial services company
* Vikram Pandit and Atairos group say new company will launch immediately; terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Vikram Pandit and Atairos group say they are creating Orogen group, an operating company, that will make investments in financial services companies
* Pandit and Atairos group say Orogen will be governed by board including reps from both Atairos and Orogen, with Pandit serving as chairman and CEO Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.