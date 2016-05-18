May 18 Shell Midstream Partners Lp

* Shell midstream partners, l.p. Prices offering of common units

* Says pricing of public offering of 10.5 mln common units at a public offering price of $33.25 per common unit

* Says total gross proceeds will be approximately $350 mln