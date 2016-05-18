Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
May 18 Emerson Electric Co
* Now expect underlying sales for fiscal 2016 to be at lower end of range previously communicated
* "Expect that fiscal 2016 earnings per share will still be within range previously communicated"
* April 2016 trailing three-month orders decreased 2 percent as monthly orders continue to reflect impact of low oil prices
* April 2016 underlying orders were down 5 percent - sec filing
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.10, revenue view $20.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.