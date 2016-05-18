Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
May 18 Competition Tribunal
* Approved without conditions Firstrand Life deal to acquire part of long-term insurance policy book of MMI Group
* Approved without conditions merger whereby Petra Diamonds unit, Ekapa Minerals and Super Stone Mining formed JV
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.