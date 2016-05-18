May 18 PZ Cormay SA :

* Sets conditions with TTL 1 Sp. z o.o. for purchase of Orphee SA shares

* Will sign deal for purchase of Orphee shares from TTL1 by June 15

* To buy up to 5 million Orphee shares for 2 zlotys per share and will set off liabilities with TTL1