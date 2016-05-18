BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co says Fosun Group acquired an aggregate of 200,000 H shares
May 23 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
May 18 PZ Cormay SA :
* Sets conditions with TTL 1 Sp. z o.o. for purchase of Orphee SA shares
* Will sign deal for purchase of Orphee shares from TTL1 by June 15
* To buy up to 5 million Orphee shares for 2 zlotys per share and will set off liabilities with TTL1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8964 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 23 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* CMA can fine companies up to 10 pct of global turnover (Adds details on past fines, more on biosimilars market)